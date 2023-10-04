0
Wednesday 4 October 2023 - 22:46

Pakistan Sets 28-Day Deadline for Undocumented Residents

Story Code : 1086040
Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti made this announcement during a press conference in Islamabad, stating, "We have given them a November 1 deadline. If they do not go... then all the law enforcement agencies in the provinces or federal government will be utilized to deport them."

Bugti further disclosed that approximately 1.73 million Afghan nationals currently reside in Pakistan without legal permits, citing concerns about their potential security risks following a series of terrorist attacks attributed to the extremist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He emphasized, "There are no two opinions that we are attacked from within Afghanistan, and Afghan nationals are involved in attacks on us. We have evidence."

According to RT, authorities in Islamabad have alleged that Afghan nationals played a role in 14 out of 24 suicide bombings that occurred in Pakistan this year. Just last week, two bombings at Pakistani mosques resulted in the deaths of at least 57 people, with one of the bombers identified as an Afghan national, according to Bugti. The TTP has denied responsibility for these incidents.

Over the past two weeks, Pakistani authorities have detained at least 1,000 Afghans, as reported by the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad. Pakistan is currently home to an estimated 4.4 million Afghan refugees, including 600,000 who arrived after August 2021, when the US-backed government in Kabul surrendered to the Taliban.

In addition to the deportation measures, Pakistan will also impose new entry requirements for Afghans. As of November 1, valid passports and visas will be mandatory for entry into the country, replacing the previous policy that allowed entry with only a national ID card.

While Minister Bugti's announcement specifically targets "illegal residents" of Pakistan, an anonymous government official cited by state news agency APP suggested that this expulsion is just the first phase of a broader plan. Phase two would involve the expulsion of all individuals with Afghan citizenship, and phase three would even apply to those with valid residence permits, according to the APP source.
