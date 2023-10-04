Russia to Continue Bolstering Efforts to Enhance Latin America’s Global Role: Lavrov

Islam Times - Moscow will continue supporting efforts to strengthen the global role of Latin America and individual countries in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are all witnessing tectonic transformations pertaining to the ongoing formation of a fairer multipolar world," Lavrov noted in a message to participants in the Sixth International Forum titled "Russia and Ibero-America in a Turbulent World: History and Perspectives," which is being hosted by St. Petersburg State University, TASS reported."There is no doubt that Latin America will gain a prominent place in the updated global architecture. Russia will continue supporting efforts to increase the global role of both individual countries in Latin America and the Caribbean Basin and of the region as a whole," he added.Lavrov pointed out that Russia welcomed the desire of its Latin American friends to take the process of resolving issues into their own hands."I am confident that the forum will make a significant contribution to enhancing confidence and mutual understanding between our nations," the top Russian diplomat stressed.