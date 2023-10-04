0
Wednesday 4 October 2023 - 22:55

Syrian Army Strikes Foreign-Sponsored Takfiri Militants in Idlib

Story Code : 1086045
Syrian Army Strikes Foreign-Sponsored Takfiri Militants in Idlib
Syria's official news agency SANA, citing the Syrian Ministry of Defense, reported on Tuesday that these strikes were a response to recent terrorist attacks on Syrian army positions and government-held towns.

According to the statement issued by the Syrian Ministry of Defense, the operations targeted the headquarters and weapons depots of the Ansar al-Tawhid (Supporters of Monotheism) Takfiri group. It resulted in the deaths of numerous terrorists, including high-profile commanders.

Additionally, Syrian government troops successfully intercepted and shot down two combat drones operated by militants in the neighboring Aleppo province.

The military operation came following a warning from Russia's Defense Ministry, which indicated that members of Takfiri terrorist organizations were planning attacks in Syria's northwestern provinces of Latakia, Idlib, and Aleppo against Syrian and Russian military positions.

Deputy Chief of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, Major General Oleg Yegorov, stated that the center had received information about the extremists' intentions to carry out these assaults. He assured that both Russian and Syrian forces would take appropriate measures to repel any such attacks.
Comment


Featured Stories
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
No Weapons Left for Ukraine In Europe
No Weapons Left for Ukraine In Europe
4 October 2023
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
4 October 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Bars Three European FMs From Visiting Palestinian Towns
‘Israeli’ Regime Bars Three European FMs From Visiting Palestinian Towns
4 October 2023
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
3 October 2023
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
3 October 2023
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
3 October 2023
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
3 October 2023
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
2 October 2023
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
2 October 2023
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
2 October 2023
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
2 October 2023
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
1 October 2023