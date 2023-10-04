Syrian Army Strikes Foreign-Sponsored Takfiri Militants in Idlib

Islam Times - Dozens of foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants suffered casualties in a series of military operations conducted by Syrian army forces in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Syria's official news agency SANA, citing the Syrian Ministry of Defense, reported on Tuesday that these strikes were a response to recent terrorist attacks on Syrian army positions and government-held towns.According to the statement issued by the Syrian Ministry of Defense, the operations targeted the headquarters and weapons depots of the Ansar al-Tawhid (Supporters of Monotheism) Takfiri group. It resulted in the deaths of numerous terrorists, including high-profile commanders.Additionally, Syrian government troops successfully intercepted and shot down two combat drones operated by militants in the neighboring Aleppo province.The military operation came following a warning from Russia's Defense Ministry, which indicated that members of Takfiri terrorist organizations were planning attacks in Syria's northwestern provinces of Latakia, Idlib, and Aleppo against Syrian and Russian military positions.Deputy Chief of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, Major General Oleg Yegorov, stated that the center had received information about the extremists' intentions to carry out these assaults. He assured that both Russian and Syrian forces would take appropriate measures to repel any such attacks.