Wednesday 4 October 2023 - 23:08

Azeri President to Skip Meeting on Karabakh Settlement

Aliyev has decided not to participate in a possible meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a European summit in Spain on Oct. 5, Azerbaijan's state-run APA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Officials from the EU, Armenia, and Azerbaijan were supposed to take part in a meeting in Granada, Spain, following Baku's recent military operation to take full control of its Karabakh region, according to Devdicourse.

Azerbaijan insisted on Turkey's participation too but Germany and France strongly opposed it, Azerbaijani news agencies reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the presidential administration.
