Islam Times - At least 37 people, including two pregnant women, have been burned to death after a blast at an illegal oil refinery in southern Nigeria, a local security official and community leader said.

Rufus Welekem, the head of security in the Ibaa community, in Rivers State, said that "35 people were caught in the fire. Two people who were lucky to escape also died this morning in the hospital."The latest incident happened in the early hours of Monday in the Ibaa community, in Rivers State, Rufus added, TRT World reported.Illegal refining is common in the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria as impoverished locals tap pipelines to make fuel to sell for a profit.