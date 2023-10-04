0
Wednesday 4 October 2023 - 23:24

Türkiye Threatens to Expand Air Strikes in Syria, Iraq

Türkiye convened a top national security meeting to prepare its response to Sunday's attack.

Police shot dead one of the assailants while the other died in an apparent suicide blast outside Turkey's interior ministry that injured two security officers.

A branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies claimed responsibility for the first bombing to hit Ankara since 2016.

"As a result of the work of our security forces, it has become clear that the two terrorists came from Syria and were trained there," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in televised remarks.

Turkish Foreign Minister added: "From now on, all infrastructure, large facilities and energy facilities belonging to (armed Kurdish groups) in Iraq and Syria are legitimate targets for our security forces." He continued: "I recommend that third parties stay away from these facilities."

Turkey conducted air raids against PKK rear bases in the northern mountains of Iraq hours after Sunday's attack.

The defence ministry released fresh images Wednesday purporting to show PKK targets being hit in Iraq the night before.

Iraqi Defence Minister Thabet al-Abbasi was expected in Ankara on Thursday for talks with counterpart Yasar Guler as tensions soared. 
