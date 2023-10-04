0
Wednesday 4 October 2023 - 23:26

Pope Francis Warns over Climate Change, Lambasting Western Lifestyle

Story Code : 1086053
Pope Francis Warns over Climate Change, Lambasting Western Lifestyle
Pope Francis presided over a solemn mass in St Peter’s Square on Wednesday to formally open the meeting, with hundreds of clergy from around the world celebrating on the altar before the rank-and-file Catholic lay people whose presence and influence at this meeting marks a decisive shift for the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis issued a stark reminder about the effects of climate change on Wednesday, warning that “the world in which we live is collapsing and may be nearing the breaking point.”

“Despite all attempts to deny, conceal, gloss over or relativize the issue, the signs of climate change are here and increasingly evident,” the pope said in a letter titled Laudate Deum, or Praise God.

“No one can ignore the fact that in recent years we have witnessed extreme weather phenomena, frequent periods of unusual heat, drought and other cries of protest on the part of the earth that are only a few palpable expressions of a silent disease that affects everyone,” the letter added.

The pope leveled heavy criticism at climate change deniers and delayers.

“Despite all attempts to deny, conceal, gloss over or relativize the issue, the signs of climate change are here and increasingly evident. No one can ignore the fact that in recent years we have witnessed extreme weather phenomena, frequent periods of unusual heat, drought and other cries of protest,” he wrote.

Climate change will likely only get worse and ignoring it will heighten “the probability of extreme phenomena that are increasingly frequent and intense,” he wrote. 
Comment


Featured Stories
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
No Weapons Left for Ukraine In Europe
No Weapons Left for Ukraine In Europe
4 October 2023
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
4 October 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Bars Three European FMs From Visiting Palestinian Towns
‘Israeli’ Regime Bars Three European FMs From Visiting Palestinian Towns
4 October 2023
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
3 October 2023
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
3 October 2023
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
3 October 2023
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
3 October 2023
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
2 October 2023
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
‘Not Much Time’ To Help Ukraine: Biden
2 October 2023
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
N Korea Denounces IAEA as Paid Trumpeter for US
2 October 2023
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
Russia: Western ‘Idiots’ Want World War III
2 October 2023
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
Iran, Venezuela, Syria Sign Landmark Oil Refinery Deal to Foil US Sanctions
1 October 2023