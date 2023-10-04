Pope Francis Warns over Climate Change, Lambasting Western Lifestyle

Islam Times - Pope Francis issued a stark reminder about the effects of climate change on Wednesday, pinning blame on big industries and world leaders as well as “irresponsible” Western lifestyles, in a blistering statement on Wednesday.

Pope Francis issued a stark reminder about the effects of climate change on Wednesday, warning that "the world in which we live is collapsing and may be nearing the breaking point.""Despite all attempts to deny, conceal, gloss over or relativize the issue, the signs of climate change are here and increasingly evident," the pope said in a letter titled Laudate Deum, or Praise God."No one can ignore the fact that in recent years we have witnessed extreme weather phenomena, frequent periods of unusual heat, drought and other cries of protest on the part of the earth that are only a few palpable expressions of a silent disease that affects everyone," the letter added.The pope leveled heavy criticism at climate change deniers and delayers.Climate change will likely only get worse and ignoring it will heighten "the probability of extreme phenomena that are increasingly frequent and intense," he wrote.