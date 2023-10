Islam Times - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit northern Philippines on Wednesday.

The earthquake was reported in the Calayan town of the Cagayan province, state-run Philippine News Agency cited the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology as saying.The tremor, with its epicenter 22 kilometers (13 miles) northwest of Dalupiri Island, hit the region at around 11.35 a.m. (0335GMT).There were no immediate reports of damage or loss of life.