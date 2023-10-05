Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade

Islam Times - Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] movement, unveiled on Wednesday several rockets, a launching system, and drones during a military parade in Gaza commemorating the movement's 36th anniversary.

Thousands of resistance fighters participated in the parade which also included portable multiple rocket launchers, military trucks, and anti-armor weapons.During the parade's proceedings, al-Quds Brigades unveiled a new rocket dubbed "Jaafar", however, the resistance group did not share further details on the weapon's range or warhead.The rocket's frame was marked with three question marks on which a number would usually be painted indicating the rocket's range, a conventional tactic of Palestinian resistance groups that has kept ‘Israeli’ military officials on their toes.They also paraded a multiple rocket launcher that can be simultaneously loaded with 24 Boraq-40 rockets.Among the rockets seen in the parade was the highly destructive Badr 3 rocket, which harnesses a larger explosive warhead that has been estimated at around 200 kg, in addition to the warhead's tendency to fragment into a multitude of shrapnel, according to ‘Israeli’ media reports.The Boraq-85 rocket was also featured in the event. It boasts a range of 85 km that is capable of effectively targeting "Tel Aviv" and settlements in similar proximity to firing positions in the Strip. The rocket holds a warhead of 40 kg and was put into use in 2019. The 10km, 40km, and 60km iterations of the Boraq rocket were also seen at the parade.The resistance group also made public three locally produced drones, marking another stage in the group's progression in military production capabilities.•The Sayyad drone: An attack drone that can be utilized as a loitering munition to be sent on kamikaze missions dealing severe damage to enemy positions, kin to the Khattaf drone developed by Sanaa's forces•The Hudhud drone: With a name that is a direct reference to the Eurasian hoopoe bird, the drone resembles other reconnaissance drones owned by Hezbollah and the Yemeni Armed Forces•The Sahab drone: A drone that can be used for both reconnaissance missions and attacks on enemy positionsDuring the parade, leader of the PIJ's armed wing, Akram al-Ajouri spoke via a recording to the congregated fighters, commending them for their discipline and hard work which has propelled the Brigades forward."Our enemies wanted for Palestine and its people 'the deal of the century,'" so the movement proclaimed Al-Quds Sword, which took place in May 2021, al-Ajouri stated.He also pointed to the enemies' attempts to push for normalization to isolate the PIJ and its cause, emphasizing that the movement worked to unite all battlefields against its enemies. He added that al-Quds Brigades is preparing and confronting the occupation on all fronts, affirming that its enemies' schemes will not be fruitful.Al-Ajouri also commended resistance fighters in Jenin, Nur Shams, and the whole West Bank.Elsewhere, he emphasized that a decisive victory for the Palestinian people is near, promising to remain steadfast on the pathway of the resistance leaders and fighters who have been martyred during confrontations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation and those who sacrificed themselves for the Palestinian cause.