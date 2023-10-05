0
Thursday 5 October 2023 - 13:27

Four Palestinians Injured by ’Israeli’ Fire While Confronting Settlers’ Storming of ’Joseph’s Tomb’

Story Code : 1086201
Four Palestinians Injured by ’Israeli’ Fire While Confronting Settlers’ Storming of ’Joseph’s Tomb’
The Director of Ambulance and Emergency at the Red Crescent in Nablus, Ahmad Jibril, said that two Palestinians were injured by live bullets in the chest and hand, a third by shrapnel in the back and foot, and a fourth by a gas bomb directly in the head, while 120 others suffered from suffocation.

He pointed out that a Palestinian man suffered a broken leg while being chased by occupation soldiers, and was taken to the hospital.

Jibril also mentioned that the “Israeli” occupation forces beat two Palestinians while they were inside a nearby vehicle, leaving them with bruises, adding that they were given first aid in the field.

He pointed out that the occupation soldiers targeted the Red Crescent ambulance vehicle with tear gas bombs while it was treating a casualty.

Red Crescent crews were able to evacuate three workers from the Nablus vegetable local market, after they suffered suffocation due to a fire that broke out in their workplace as it was targeted by tear gas bombs.

A family from the Dahiya area was also evacuated after their home was targeted with tear gas bombs.

Large forces from the occupation army stormed the city of Nablus, accompanied by a military bulldozer, in order to secure the settlers’ storming of "Joseph's Tomb."

Later, dozens of settlers, protected by the occupation forces, stormed the said site and performed “Talmudic” rituals.
