0
Thursday 5 October 2023 - 20:50

South Sudan Leader Fires Central Bank Governor and Deputies

Story Code : 1086279
South Sudan Leader Fires Central Bank Governor and Deputies
Damian and other senior finance officials in the African country were sacked on Monday, with the president naming Garang, an International Monetary Fund [IMF] adviser, to take over as governor, according to state TV.
 
The latest action is the South Sudanese leader’s second removal of a central bank chief in just over a year, and the statement announcing the decision did not provide an explanation for the change. However, according to local media, the move comes amid concerns about the country’s economic downturn.
 
The landlocked country’s central bank and Finance Ministry have endured frequent leadership changes. The head of the financial institution was replaced twice in 2020 alone.
 
Damian took over as governor in August of last year, succeeding Moses Makur Deng, who was removed from the post.
 
On Monday, Kiir also replaced the institution’s two deputy governors, the head of the government’s revenue authority, and other senior officials in the finance and trade ministries.
 
In a statement posted on X [formerly Twitter] on Thursday, the government announced that Garang, the newly appointed central bank governor, had been inducted into office, along with his two appointed deputy officials, Samuel Yanga Mikaya and Nyiel Gordon Kuol.
 
South Sudan’s economy has been in decline since the civil war in 2013, which forced around 25% of the country’s population to seek refuge in neighboring countries. The conflict is said to have had a significant impact on the country’s oil production, which was once the primary driver of its economy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
5 October 2023
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
5 October 2023
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
5 October 2023
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
4 October 2023
No Weapons Left for Ukraine In Europe
No Weapons Left for Ukraine In Europe
4 October 2023
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
4 October 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Bars Three European FMs From Visiting Palestinian Towns
‘Israeli’ Regime Bars Three European FMs From Visiting Palestinian Towns
4 October 2023
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
3 October 2023
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
Blinken To Visit Saudi Arabia, Morocco, After ‘Israel’ Trip to Advance Normalization: Report
3 October 2023
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
Sisi Announces Third Term Bid as Egyptians Rally on Streets of Cairo
3 October 2023
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
Raisi: Quran Desecration Tantamount to Insult to Entire Humanity
3 October 2023
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
Saudi Arabia Heads Toward Budget Deficit
2 October 2023