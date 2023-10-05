0
Thursday 5 October 2023 - 20:55

“Israel” Martyrs Two Palestinians, Admits Injury of Five Soldiers in Tulkarem

The two martyrs were identified as Huthayfah Fares and Abd al-Rahman Atta. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that the General Authority for Civil Affairs confirmed the martyrdom of Atta, 23 and Fares, 27.
 
The two Palestinian martyrs are from the Tulkarem camp and live in the suburb of Dhanaba, east of the city.
 
An “Israeli” special force, supported by large forces from the occupation army, stormed Tulkarem camp and deployed its snipers in several areas.
 
Violent confrontations broke out between Palestinian youths and the occupation soldiers, who fired live bullets, stun grenades, and toxic gas towards them.
 
Meanwhile, the “Israeli” occupation regime admitted that five of its soldiers were wounded during an attack against Palestinians in Tulkarem.
 
“Israeli” preliminary findings from the investigation indicated that as the occupation forces were withdrawing from the city, five members of its “Mageb” Unit were injured by grenade explosions. Three of them sustained serious injuries, while the other two were categorized as light to moderately injured.
