Thursday 5 October 2023 - 21:00

Canada Facing Growing Homeless Crisis

Canada Facing Growing Homeless Crisis
A recent report by Quebec's public health institute [INSPQ], commissioned by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, reveals a 44% surge in homelessness in Quebec compared to 2018.
 
In a 2016 State of Homelessness report, Canada was reported to have at least 235,000 homeless individuals. The Homeless Hub, a national research institute, estimated the annual figure for homelessness in Canada to fluctuate between 150,000 and 300,000 people.
 
However, researchers caution that official government data significantly underestimates the true extent of homelessness nationwide. The alarming surge could signify a deepening crisis that is no longer confined to major cities but is spreading to smaller towns.
 
However, it is also difficult to estimate the exact number of homeless people as many are hidden homeless. That means they temporarily live in squats or stay with friends and family. It is estimated that around 1.3 million Canadians have experienced insecure housing or homelessness.
 
“We are largely underestimating the number... we could probably triple the current federal estimates,” said Cheryl Forchuk, professor of University of Western Ontario.
 
In 2018, Quebec conducted its first province-wide survey on homelessness, identifying a total of 5,789 individuals who were "visibly" homeless. However, by 2022, this number had surged to 10,000.
 
In Quebec, one in two homeless people can be found in rural parts of the eastern province, rather than in Montreal as had been the case in the past, according to the report.
 
The new statistics showed that people who come from the Indigenous community are at a disproportionate risk of becoming homeless. In Canada, while 4.3% of the population is Indigenous People, over 30% of people who do not have a permanent home identify as Indigenous.
 
Quebec, the second most populous province in Canada, is facing a serious housing shortage because of factors ranging from the pandemic to record immigration driving population numbers higher, and increasing demand.
 
Quebec leader Francois Legault described the homeless crisis as the “perfect storm.”
 
With the rising cost of living and galloping inflation in 2023, experts fear that Canada faces an alarming and growing homeless crisis that demands urgent attention and comprehensive solutions.
 
Factors such as rising housing costs, economic disparities, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the homeless crisis in Canada.
 
Families, veterans, youth, and vulnerable populations are disproportionately impacted, with many forced to live on the streets, in shelters, or in substandard housing conditions.
 
This crisis has far-reaching consequences, including compromised public health, increased crime rates, and strained social services.
