UK’s Sunak on Gender: A Man is A Man and a Woman is A Woman

Islam Times - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asserted his stance on gender identity in a speech Wednesday, stating it was “common sense” that “a man is a man and a woman is a woman.”

“Patients should know when hospitals are talking about men or women,” Sunak continued during his closing speech at his party’s annual gathering, held this year in Manchester. “And we shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t. A man is a man and a woman are a woman — that’s just common sense.”

After promising to legislate that “sexual and sadistic” killers would spend their lives in prison, Sunak listed other positions he said “shouldn’t be controversial,” including “for parents to know what their children are being taught in school about relationships.”