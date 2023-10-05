Russia’s Growing Global Influence Should be Credited to Putin, Says Hillary Clinton

Islam Times - Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton believes that Russia’s growing influence in the world should be credited to President Vladimir Putin, she said in an interview with US-based PBS TV broadcaster.

"So, when I see people parroting Russian talking points that first showed up on Russia Today or first showed up in a speech from a Russian official, that's a big point scored for Putin," Clinton stated.

Speaking about the US Congress’ current debates regarding further aid to Ukraine, she said: "I think Putin is not only thrilled by the divide over whether we continue, and at what levels, to fund Ukraine. I think he is fomenting it as well."

On August 10, the US Administration requested $13 billion for emergency military aid for Kiev and $8.5 billion for economic and security aid to Ukraine and a number of other states from Congress as additional expenses from the federal budget.

According to the ex-US Secretary of State Clinton, "Putin and his team that does the kind of interventions, covert and overt, aiming to undermine democracy and to suborn political leaders, is a big part of how he sees his role," TASS reported.