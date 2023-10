Islam Times - A drone attack on a military college in Syria’s Homs province caused a large number of casualties, local sources reported on Thursday.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the attack to transfer the injured to the hospital.

No groups have claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.

Reacting to the issue later on Thursday, the Syrian defense ministry issued a statement, dubbing the incident a criminal terrorist attack.

The statement added that a crushing reaction awaits the terrorists behind the attack.

Syrian state TV reported that several people were killed and injured following the incident.