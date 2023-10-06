0
Friday 6 October 2023 - 11:53

Trump Says Ready to Step in US House Speaker

Trump told Fox News Digital on Thursday that he would fill the speaker role temporarily if needed. “I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress,” he said. “If they don’t get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer-term, because I am running for president.”

Lawmakers are expected to vote next week on a replacement for Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted on Tuesday in the first such removal of a House speaker in US history. Choosing Trump would put the former president in charge of the legislative agenda in the Republican-controlled chamber, even as he polls as the leading candidate for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

The former president made his comments amid multiple media reports suggesting that he was plotting a visit to Washington next week to meet with Republican legislators and potentially throw his hat in the ring for the speakership. Politico and other media outlets reported on Thursday that Trump is expected to make a stop in Washington on Tuesday, in between his presidential campaign events scheduled for Monday in New Hampshire and Wednesday in Florida.

The US has never had a House speaker who was not also an elected representative in the lower chamber of Congress, but the Constitution does not prohibit a non-member from holding the position. The speaker wields great influence in the US political system, determining which bills come up for votes and overseeing committee assignments. The role also includes being next in the line of succession to the presidency should the vice president be unable to replace an ousted or incapacitated commander-in-chief.

Trump fanned the flames of speculation on Wednesday, sharing social media posts supporting him for the role of House speaker. One of the posts showed a doctored photo of him standing in front of the speaker’s chair and holding the gavel.

The former president told Fox that he was not seeking to be elected House speaker, but he was open to filling the role for 30 to 90 days, giving Republican lawmakers time to reach a consensus on a long-term replacement for McCarthy. Representatives Jim Jordan [R-Ohio] and Steve Scalise [R-Louisiana] have announced their bids for the position.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday in a New York City courthouse, Trump was asked about possibly replacing McCarthy. “A lot of people have been calling me about [the] speaker,” he said. “All I can say is we will do whatever is best for the country and for the Republican Party.” He added that he’s focused on running for president.
