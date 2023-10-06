0
Friday 6 October 2023 - 12:24

Iran, UAE, Venezuela Condole with Syria, Condemn Terrorist Attack on Military Academy

Raisi condemned the powers and states that support terrorism, and offered offered his heartfelt condolences to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, government, and people over the loss of the civilians and soldiers.

Amir Abdollahian also offered his condolences and the Iranian people’s condemnation of the criminal attack.

Mikdad said Syria and President al-Assad thank President Raisi, affirming that Syria and Iran are determined to fight terrorism.

In the same context, the United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

The Emirates News Agency [WAM] quoted the UAE Foreign Ministry as saying in a statement on Thursday: “The UAE expresses its strong condemnation of those criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and are inconsistent with humanitarian values and principles.”

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and its brotherly people, and the families of the victims as a result of this heinous crime, and it wished a speedy recovery for all those injured.

For its part, the Venezuelan government strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its government extends its condolences to the families of the martyrs, hoping that full peace will quickly prevail in Syria.

The statement added that Venezuela rejects those attacks, which cause sorrow to the Syrian people and have an impact on many Syrian families.
