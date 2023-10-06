0
Friday 6 October 2023 - 12:33

Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession

Story Code : 1086392
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
HCOB’s final Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index [PMI] for the bloc, a measure reflecting overall economic health, rose slightly to 47.2 in September from August’s 33-month low of 46.7. The figure remained below the 50 level which indicates a contraction.

Output in the Eurozone has been shrinking for four consecutive months, led by a deepening decline in manufacturing. The S&P survey shows that output declined in the services sector as well.

Official data showed that retail sales in the euro area dropped more than expected in August, in a sign of weaker consumer demand amid high inflation. Meanwhile, September’s composite new business index, which monitors overall demand, plunged to the lowest level since November 2020.

“The drop-in retail sales in August and weakness in the final PMIs for September are consistent with our view that the Eurozone economy will fall into recession in the second half of 2023,” Franziska Palmas at Capital Economics said, as quoted by Reuters.

A separate survey reportedly showed that manufacturing activity across the 20-member bloc sharing the euro remained in a broad-based downturn last month amid plummeting demand.

On the positive side, the employment index for services firms was up to 51.5 from 50.4, according to S&P data.
Comment


Featured Stories
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
6 October 2023
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
By Shabbir Rizvi
6 October 2023
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
6 October 2023
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
5 October 2023
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
5 October 2023
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
5 October 2023
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
5 October 2023
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
4 October 2023
No Weapons Left for Ukraine In Europe
No Weapons Left for Ukraine In Europe
4 October 2023
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia
4 October 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Bars Three European FMs From Visiting Palestinian Towns
‘Israeli’ Regime Bars Three European FMs From Visiting Palestinian Towns
4 October 2023
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
Mexican President Slams US Military Aid for Ukraine as “Irrational, Damaging”
3 October 2023