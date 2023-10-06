0
Friday 6 October 2023 - 12:37

Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation

During a telephone conversation on Thursday night, Amir Abdollahian and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud exchanged viewpoints on multiple areas of common interest, highlighting that relations between the two countries are improving in all areas.

They emphasized the need to speed up joint cooperation in various fields, including economy, commerce, investment, and tourism.

The two top diplomats went on to point to the meeting between Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iran's foreign minister on August 18 in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, stressing that necessary steps should be taken on the path towards enhancement of political ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

Amir Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart also noted the significance of bilateral cultural and sports cooperation in order to improve the atmosphere of friendship between the two nations.

The two foreign ministers also agreed to advise their respective sports institutions to resolve the dispute over the recent cancellation of the AFC Champions League 2023/24 Group C match between Saudi professional football club Al-Ittihad and Iran’s Sepahan through mutual respect, dialogue, and understanding.

They underscored the importance of continued football matches between the two countries in order to strengthen all-out cooperation.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Saudi foreign minister invited his Iranian counterpart to attend the first football match between Iranian and Saudi football clubs in Saudi Arabia.
