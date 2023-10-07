Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander

Islam Times - The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, affirmed the readiness of the Iranian Armed Forces to enhance extend their collaboration with Syria in the intensified battle against terrorism.

Following the terrorist drone attack that targeted a graduation ceremony at the Syrian Army Officer Academy in Homs, General Baqeri condemned the horrible crime in a communication addressed to the Syrian Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff of the Syrian Army.In this message, General Baqeri underlined the willingness of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to persistently and deeply cooperate in the heightened efforts against terrorism.The content of the message is as follows:"In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most MercifulEsteemed Brothers,General Ali Mahmoud Abbas, Honorable Minister of Defense of SyriaGeneral Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ebrahim, Honorable Chief of the General Staff of the Syrian ArmyGreetings,The terrorist crime of a drone attack on the Syrian military academy in Homs, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of Syrian military personnel and civilians, once again exposed the vile, criminal, and inhumane nature of Takfiri terrorists and disgraced their supporters in front of the entire world. It demonstrated that using terrorist groups as tools and political instruments will not only fails to weaken nations' resolve, but will also strengthen their determination to continue their resistance until the destruction of terrorists and the failure of their supporters. Governments that support these terrorists must be held accountable for this heinous crime as well.While strongly condemning this crime and offering condolences to the government, people, and armed forces of Syria, and expressing sympathy with the survivors, we pray to the God Almighty for the swift recovery of the wounded.We emphasize the readiness of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue and deepen cooperation in the serious fight against terrorism and its roots and elements."