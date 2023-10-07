Russian President Putin Condemns Terrorist Attack in Syria’s Homs

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to Syrian President Bashar Assad following a terrorist attack at a military college in Homs, which resulted in the deaths of 89 individuals.

"We resolutely condemn this cruel crime which murdered many women and children. We hope that its masterminds will be justly punished. We intend to continue to closely interact with our Syrian partners in fighting all forms and manifestations of terrorism," Putin stated in his message of condolences, as published on the Kremlin website.Putin also requested that Assad convey his words of sympathy and support to the families of the deceased, along with his wishes for a swift recovery for all those injured.The attack, involving the use of drones, occurred on October 5 during a festive ceremony at the college's training grounds, where cadets were being commissioned as officers. An eyewitness reported hearing explosions near the stands where the families of military personnel, including parents, siblings, spouses, and children, were present. The country has declared three days of mourning for the victims.The Syrian Health Ministry, on its Facebook page, reported that the attack has claimed the lives of 89 individuals, including 31 women and 5 children, as it puts the number of injuries to at least 277 people.