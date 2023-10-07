0
Saturday 7 October 2023 - 03:07

Russian President Putin Condemns Terrorist Attack in Syria’s Homs

Story Code : 1086489
Russian President Putin Condemns Terrorist Attack in Syria’s Homs
"We resolutely condemn this cruel crime which murdered many women and children. We hope that its masterminds will be justly punished. We intend to continue to closely interact with our Syrian partners in fighting all forms and manifestations of terrorism," Putin stated in his message of condolences, as published on the Kremlin website.

Putin also requested that Assad convey his words of sympathy and support to the families of the deceased, along with his wishes for a swift recovery for all those injured.

The attack, involving the use of drones, occurred on October 5 during a festive ceremony at the college's training grounds, where cadets were being commissioned as officers. An eyewitness reported hearing explosions near the stands where the families of military personnel, including parents, siblings, spouses, and children, were present. The country has declared three days of mourning for the victims.

The Syrian Health Ministry, on its Facebook page, reported that the attack has claimed the lives of 89 individuals, including 31 women and 5 children, as it puts the number of injuries to at least 277 people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
7 October 2023
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
7 October 2023
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
7 October 2023
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
6 October 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
6 October 2023
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
By Shabbir Rizvi
6 October 2023
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
6 October 2023
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
5 October 2023
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
5 October 2023
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
5 October 2023
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
5 October 2023
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
4 October 2023