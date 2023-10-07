Iran Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Syria’s Homs

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a graduation ceremony for Military Academy cadets in Homs.

In a telephone conversation with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Amirabdollahian offered his heartfelt condolences to President Bashar al-Assad, the government, and the Syrian people for the loss of civilians and soldiers.He also condemned states and powers that support terrorism.Mekdad expressed Syria's gratitude to Iranian President and reaffirmed the determination of Syria and Iran to combat terrorism.Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani also strongly condemned the terrorist attack, which resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of military and civilian individuals.Kanaani extended condolences to the government, army, and people of the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as to the families and survivors of the martyrs, while praying for a swift recovery for the injured.He also held foreign supporters of terrorist groups responsible for the tragic incident and called on responsible international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to fulfill their responsibilities in addressing this matter.A drone attack on a military college in Syria's Homs province during a graduation ceremony has claimed the lives of at least 100 people and wounded 240 more, as reported by a war monitor and the Syrian health minister. The attack took place in the courtyard of the Homs Military Academy, where families were gathered with the new officers on Thursday, prompting Syria to declare three days of mourning.Six children were among the victims, according to Health Minister Hassan Al-Ghabash, with approximately 240 people injured, and there are concerns that the death toll could rise further due to the serious condition of many of the injured.No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Syria's military earlier stated that weaponized drones laden with explosives targeted the ceremony as it concluded, with the military accusing terrorists "backed by known international forces" for the attack.Funerals were held in Syria on Friday for scores of people killed in the attack, marking one of the bloodiest strikes against the Syrian people and its military in more than 12 years of the war on foreign-backed terror.