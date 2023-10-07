Islam Times - The Ukrainian Armed Forces are totally dependent on the US, and further arms shipments are extremely necessary, says Ukrainian General Staff Colonel Gennady Kovalenko.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky connected Washington's reduction in support to Kyiv to the growing "political storm" in the US and urged EU nations to act independently in these circumstances. However, EU High Representative Josep Borrell has already said that the EU will not be able to compensate for the aid suspended by the US."We are 100% dependent on the United States," Kovalenko told The Washington Post.According to the colonel, the Ukrainian Army requires continued and probably even expanded arms shipments from the US, TASS reported.Meanwhile, the former Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin told the newspaper that regular Ukrainians are tired of the conflict.Western media increasingly frequently report that Kyiv’s allies are growing weary of Ukraine and in particular of leader Vladimir Zelensky. On October 4, Le Monde noted that the "Zelensky magic" is fading, as his words now either fall on deaf ears or annoy partners who are tired of hearing that they are not giving enough. During the October 4 Warsaw Security Forum, Chair of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer stated that the stockpile of weapons for Ukraine is running out.