0
Saturday 7 October 2023 - 03:35

Riot in Lebanese Prison Leaves 3 Dead and 16 Injured

Story Code : 1086494
Riot in Lebanese Prison Leaves 3 Dead and 16 Injured
Police said the fire started in several cells on the second floor in the main prison in the eastern city of Zahle after an apparent escape attempt. It said 19 prisoners suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital where three died later.

The police statement said guards had discovered a hole that was being dug in a wall, angering the inmates who then set their rooms on fire.

Reinforcements were sent to the area of the prison to boost security and make sure no one escaped, local media reported.

Following the discovery prisoners attempted to take several security staff hostage before setting fire to mattresses and blankets in their cells. A security source said the prisoners only released the staff when the fire got out of control, quickly spreading to the upper floors of the prison building.

Zahle prison holds 620 inmates and is one of the largest prisons in Lebanon. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
7 October 2023
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
7 October 2023
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
7 October 2023
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
6 October 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
6 October 2023
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
By Shabbir Rizvi
6 October 2023
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
6 October 2023
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
5 October 2023
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
5 October 2023
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
5 October 2023
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
5 October 2023
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
4 October 2023