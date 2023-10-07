0
Saturday 7 October 2023 - 03:37

Hungary, Poland Rail at EU Migration Policy, Blocking Final Statement

Story Code : 1086495
Hungary, Poland Rail at EU Migration Policy, Blocking Final Statement
Poland and Hungary have blocked a planned declaration on migration policy at a European Union summit in Granada, Spain, several diplomats told dpa on Friday.

The largely symbolic statement fell victim to an ongoing dispute over how to reform the bloc's asylum and migration rules.Arriving at the meeting, Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán had signalled that he was unwilling to compromise.

He expressed anger that important recent decisions for the planned far-reaching migration reform package have recently been taken by majority vote against the will of Hungary and Poland.

Poland accused Berlin and Brussels of imposing a migration "diktat" on the European Union and Hungary said the bloc was forcing through a deal as EU leaders gathered to tackle the growing number of immigrants from the Middle East and Africa.
