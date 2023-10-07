Nakhala: West Bank Fighters are Spearhead of Palestinian Resistance

Islam Times - Islamic Jihad Chief Ziad Nakhala stressed that the West Bank fighters and heroic locals are the spearhead of the Palestinian Resistance, adding that the Gaza resistance factions will always operate in support of the West Bank.

Addressing a ceremony held in Gaza to mark the 36th anniversary of Islamic Jihad Movement, Nakhala underlined the importance of the unity of the axis of resistance.Nakhala affirmed the unified stance of the Palestinian resistance factions against the Israeli aggression, denouncing the Palestinian Authority’s moves against the resistance.Regarding the situation in the West Bank, the Zionist media highlighted the escalation of the Palestinian attacks against the Zionist settlers.Israeli Channel 12 indicated that the Palestinian use of explosive devices to target the occupation forces in the West Bank as similar to the Lebanese resistance method.