0
Saturday 7 October 2023 - 03:44

Hezbollah Conveys Condolences, Strong Support Following Tragic Military College Attack in Homs

Story Code : 1086499
Hezbollah Conveys Condolences, Strong Support Following Tragic Military College Attack in Homs
The statement, extended to His Excellency President Bashar al-Assad, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Syrian army leadership, officers, soldiers, and the Syrian people, underscores the gravity of the event and its implications in the ongoing battle against terrorism.

The incident, which took place during a graduation ceremony, resulted in the loss of both military and civilian lives.

Hezbollah unequivocally condemned the perpetrators of this act, describing them as “gangs of hatred, takfirism, and terrorism.” The party emphasized that this heinous crime serves as a stark reminder of the relentless struggle against terrorist groups and their supporters, both regionally and internationally, as well as the persistent global conspiracy against Syria and its resilient people.

Hezbollah also noted that these criminal elements tend to resurface whenever Syria inches closer to normalcy, despite the burdensome sanctions that have exacerbated the suffering of the Syrian people. The resistance party pledged its steadfast support to the leadership, army, and citizens of Syria in this enduring battle.

Furthermore, Hezbollah expressed confidence that this tragic event, far from weakening Syria, will fortify the nation’s resolve, resilience, and determination to confront challenges, triumph, and safeguard the unity and safety of its people. The statement concluded by invoking divine blessings for the departed souls, a swift recovery for the injured, and strength and solace for their grieving families.
Comment


Featured Stories
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
7 October 2023
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
7 October 2023
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
7 October 2023
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
6 October 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
6 October 2023
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
By Shabbir Rizvi
6 October 2023
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
6 October 2023
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
5 October 2023
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
5 October 2023
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
5 October 2023
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
5 October 2023
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
4 October 2023