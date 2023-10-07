Hezbollah Conveys Condolences, Strong Support Following Tragic Military College Attack in Homs

Islam Times - In a formal statement released today, Hezbollah expressed its deepest condolences and unwavering support in the aftermath of the tragic incident at the Military College in Homs, Syria.

The statement, extended to His Excellency President Bashar al-Assad, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Syrian army leadership, officers, soldiers, and the Syrian people, underscores the gravity of the event and its implications in the ongoing battle against terrorism.The incident, which took place during a graduation ceremony, resulted in the loss of both military and civilian lives.Hezbollah unequivocally condemned the perpetrators of this act, describing them as “gangs of hatred, takfirism, and terrorism.” The party emphasized that this heinous crime serves as a stark reminder of the relentless struggle against terrorist groups and their supporters, both regionally and internationally, as well as the persistent global conspiracy against Syria and its resilient people.Hezbollah also noted that these criminal elements tend to resurface whenever Syria inches closer to normalcy, despite the burdensome sanctions that have exacerbated the suffering of the Syrian people. The resistance party pledged its steadfast support to the leadership, army, and citizens of Syria in this enduring battle.Furthermore, Hezbollah expressed confidence that this tragic event, far from weakening Syria, will fortify the nation’s resolve, resilience, and determination to confront challenges, triumph, and safeguard the unity and safety of its people. The statement concluded by invoking divine blessings for the departed souls, a swift recovery for the injured, and strength and solace for their grieving families.