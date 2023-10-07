Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy

Islam Times - The Deputy Leader of Hamas Saleh al-Arouri said on Saturday that the wide-scale operation in Gaza is meant to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque and free the prisoners, urging the West Bank Palestinians to join the "Al-Aqsa storm" operation.

"It )the resistance( can engage in clashes with all West Bank settlements. We urge our people to participate in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation," al-Arouri said, emphasizing the significance of the West Bank in response to ongoing Israeli atrocities, the Palestinian Press Agency (Safa) reported."We must all engage in this battle, especially the resistance fighters in the West Bank," he further stated.Al-Arouri noted that "fighters in Gaza have initiated a wide-scale operation to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque and free the prisoners."He called upon "Arab and Islamic nations to participate in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation. Let us ignite a blaze in the West Bank and invite the nations to engage in the battle."Today, Hamas launched a remarkable attack on Israel, named "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation involving the firing of thousands of rockets toward occupied territories.According to local sources, several Israeli soldiers and armored vehicles were captured and transported into Gaza.The Israeli army reported a large-scale attack by Palestinian resistance fighters, including the firing of hundreds of rockets in southern and central regions and the infiltration of fighters into cities near the Gaza border.The occupation army has declared a "war alert".