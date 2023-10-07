0
Saturday 7 October 2023 - 08:50

Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy

Story Code : 1086597
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
"It )the resistance( can engage in clashes with all West Bank settlements. We urge our people to participate in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation," al-Arouri said, emphasizing the significance of the West Bank in response to ongoing Israeli atrocities, the Palestinian Press Agency (Safa) reported.

"We must all engage in this battle, especially the resistance fighters in the West Bank," he further stated.

Al-Arouri noted that "fighters in Gaza have initiated a wide-scale operation to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque and free the prisoners."

He called upon "Arab and Islamic nations to participate in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation. Let us ignite a blaze in the West Bank and invite the nations to engage in the battle."

Today, Hamas launched a remarkable attack on Israel, named "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation involving the firing of thousands of rockets toward occupied territories.

According to local sources, several Israeli soldiers and armored vehicles were captured and transported into Gaza.

The Israeli army reported a large-scale attack by Palestinian resistance fighters, including the firing of hundreds of rockets in southern and central regions and the infiltration of fighters into cities near the Gaza border.

The occupation army has declared a "war alert".
Comment


Featured Stories
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
7 October 2023
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
7 October 2023
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
7 October 2023
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
6 October 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
6 October 2023
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
By Shabbir Rizvi
6 October 2023
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
6 October 2023
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
5 October 2023
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
5 October 2023
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
5 October 2023
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
5 October 2023
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
4 October 2023