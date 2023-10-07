Moroccans Rally against Normalization with Israel

Islam Times - Moroccans gathered in protest against the one-year-old détente between their country and Israel, affirming their unwavering support for Palestinian rights.

The demonstration took place in front of the parliament building in the capital, Rabat, on Friday.Morocco and Israel reestablished diplomatic relations last December, ending a two-decade-long hiatus initiated during the second Palestinian Intifada. It came after a series of normalization deals with Israel by a few regional Arab governments, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.During the protest, demonstrators voiced their opposition to the Israeli regime and its normalization efforts. They expressed their indignation at the frequent violations by Israeli forces and illegal settlers against the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound, situated in the holy occupied city of al-Quds' Old City, where non-Muslim worship is prohibited. The participants also condemned the Israeli regime's continued land, aerial, and naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.The demonstration was organized by Morocco's National Society of Endeavor for Liberation of Palestine. Abdul-Qader al-Alami, a representative of the society, stated, "Today, we came together again to say Moroccans are still steadfast in their support for the Palestinian people. Moroccans sympathize with the Palestinian people and what they experience in terms of (Israeli) violation and crime all over Palestine. We also express our opposition to normalization and normalizers and consider it (the détente) to be a source of encouragement for the occupying regime to continue its crimes."