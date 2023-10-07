0
Saturday 7 October 2023 - 08:52

Moroccans Rally against Normalization with Israel

Story Code : 1086599
Moroccans Rally against Normalization with Israel
The demonstration took place in front of the parliament building in the capital, Rabat, on Friday.

Morocco and Israel reestablished diplomatic relations last December, ending a two-decade-long hiatus initiated during the second Palestinian Intifada. It came after a series of normalization deals with Israel by a few regional Arab governments, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

During the protest, demonstrators voiced their opposition to the Israeli regime and its normalization efforts. They expressed their indignation at the frequent violations by Israeli forces and illegal settlers against the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound, situated in the holy occupied city of al-Quds' Old City, where non-Muslim worship is prohibited. The participants also condemned the Israeli regime's continued land, aerial, and naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The demonstration was organized by Morocco's National Society of Endeavor for Liberation of Palestine. Abdul-Qader al-Alami, a representative of the society, stated, "Today, we came together again to say Moroccans are still steadfast in their support for the Palestinian people. Moroccans sympathize with the Palestinian people and what they experience in terms of (Israeli) violation and crime all over Palestine. We also express our opposition to normalization and normalizers and consider it (the détente) to be a source of encouragement for the occupying regime to continue its crimes."
Comment


Featured Stories
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
7 October 2023
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
7 October 2023
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
7 October 2023
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
6 October 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
6 October 2023
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
By Shabbir Rizvi
6 October 2023
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
6 October 2023
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
5 October 2023
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
5 October 2023
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
5 October 2023
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
5 October 2023
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
France Offers Weapons to Armenia
4 October 2023