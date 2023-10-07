0
Saturday 7 October 2023 - 20:52

IRGC Bust Seven-Strong Terror Team in Alborz Province

Story Code : 1086735
IRGC Bust Seven-Strong Terror Team in Alborz Province
The IRGC’s Imam Hassan Mojtaba base announced in a statement that the seven-strong team was busted in a joint operation by Basij volunteer forces and security forces in Garmdarreh district of the province, situated 10 kilometers [six miles] west of Tehran, following intricate intelligence measures.

The statement added that a Kalashnikov assault rifle, two magazines and 45 rounds of live ammunition in addition to a pistol with two magazines and 28 live bullets, a bulletproof vest and a pepper spray were recovered from the terrorists.

The IRGC Ground Force dismantles two terror cells and arrests as many terrorists in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Back in late May, IRGC forces smashed a team of terrorists in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, killing two.

The IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base said in a statement at the time that the team had been busted before carrying out its plans for terrorist operations in the southern part of the province.

The IRGC servicemen ambushed the terrorist team and smashed it in cooperation with the Intelligence Ministry forces, the statement added.

Two terrorists were killed and a third one has been arrested in the attack, which also resulted in the confiscation of ammunition, weapons and explosives, it said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
7 October 2023
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
7 October 2023
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
7 October 2023
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
7 October 2023
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
6 October 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
6 October 2023
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
By Shabbir Rizvi
6 October 2023
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
6 October 2023
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
5 October 2023
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
5 October 2023
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
5 October 2023
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
5 October 2023