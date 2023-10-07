0
Saturday 7 October 2023 - 20:56

Hezbollah Congratulates Palestinian on Op. Al-Quds Flood: It Is Decisive Response to “Israel’s” Continuous Crimes

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Permission to fight is given to those [i.e. believers against disbelievers], who are fighting them, [and] because they [believers] have been wronged, and surely, Allah is Able to give them [believers] victory.


Hezbollah congratulates the resisting Palestinian people and the mujahideen of the heroic Palestinian factions, especially the dear brothers in the al-Qassam Brigades and the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, for the large-scale, heroic operation which is crowned with victory, divine support and the promise of ultimate, comprehensive victory.

This victorious operation is a decisive response to the continuing crimes of the [“Israeli”] occupation and its continuing assault on our sanctities, honor and dignity. It is a new confirmation that the will of the Palestinian people and the rifle of Resistance are the only option in the face of aggression and occupation, and a message to the Arab and Islamic world and the entire international community, especially those seeking normalization with this enemy, that the Palestinian Cause is a living cause that will not die until victory and liberation are attained.

We call on the peoples of our Arab and Islamic nation and the free people of the world to declare support for the Palestinian people and the resistance movements who in turn affirm their unity in the field by blood, word and action.

The leadership of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon closely keeps pace with the important developments on the Palestinian arena and follows the situation on the ground with great interest. It is in direct contact with the Palestinian resistance leadership at home and abroad and conducts with it a continuous assessment of events and the conduct of operations.

Therefore, we call on the government of the Zionist enemy to read the important lessons taught by the Palestinian resistance in the field and arenas of confrontation and combat.
