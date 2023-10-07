General Voices Iran’s Support for Palestinian Strike on Israel

Islam Times - A high-ranking Iranian general expressed the country’s support for the ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ military operation that the Palestinians launched against the Zionist regime on Saturday.

Addressing a conference on solidarity with the Palestinian children and youths, held in Tehran on Saturday, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, the top military adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, said Iran supports the Hamas operation against the Israeli regime.He expressed confidence that the whole resistance front would also support the Palestinian operation.Congratulating the Palestinian fighters on their success in conducting such a surprising attack, Major General Rahim Safavi emphasized that the Islamic Republic will stand with the Palestinian combatants until the liberation of Palestine and holy al-Quds.He also lashed out at the Zionist regime for the organized killing of Palestinian children, saying such Israeli atrocities are committed against a backdrop of muted response and inaction from international organizations.Palestinian fighters say they have captured Israelis after crossing into the occupied territories from the Gaza Strip in a large-scale attack on Saturday morning.Hamas, the group running the besieged enclave, said its surprise operation was in response to the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.The Zionist regime has launched air raids on Gaza, where witnesses reported heavy explosions, after Hamas fired thousands of rockets and sent fighters into the occupied territories.The operation comes after thousands of settlers in recent days carried out provocative tours of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.It also follows a major uptick of Israeli settler violence against Palestinians over the past year, occurring at a rate of three per day for the first eight months of 2023, according to the United Nations.