0
Saturday 7 October 2023 - 21:27

Luxembourg Releases $1.7 Billion of Iran’s Assets

Story Code : 1086747
Luxembourg Releases $1.7 Billion of Iran’s Assets
After the ruling of the Supreme Court of Luxembourg, judicial obstacles to Iran accessing $1.7 billion of the foreign currency assets of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) were removed.

The foreign currency assets of the Central Bank of Iran, kept in the Clearstream Banking Institute of Luxembourg, had been seized in 2020.

They were released on September 28 as per the ruling issued by the Supreme Court of Luxembourg.

In the wake of the protest and legal pursuits of Iran, the Supreme Court of Luxembourg admitted the logical reasons of the Central Bank of Iran and overturned the previous ruling of the court in this regard and finally, the Iranian foreign exchange resources were released on September 28.

These resources are now available to the Central Bank of Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
7 October 2023
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
7 October 2023
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
7 October 2023
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
7 October 2023
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
6 October 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
6 October 2023
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
By Shabbir Rizvi
6 October 2023
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
6 October 2023
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
5 October 2023
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze
5 October 2023
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Unprecedented Parade
5 October 2023
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
Dutch Minister: Ukraine Very Cheap Way to Fight Russia
5 October 2023