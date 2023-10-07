0
Saturday 7 October 2023 - 21:44

Yemenis, Other Muslim Nations Celebrate Al-Aqsa Storm Op.

Story Code : 1086754
Yemen:

Video footage shows the Yemenis in the capital San'a celebrating Palestine's resistance's victory in the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation against Zionist Israeli occupation by holding massive rallies on Saturday.

Iraq: 

People in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq also celebrated the Palestinian victory by holding a festival of sacrifices in Tahrir Square. 

Iran:

Tehraners held a rally in the iconic Palestine roundabout in downtown the capital to celebrate the Palestinians' victory.

The people of the central Iranian city of Isfahan also poured into the streets to celebrate Palestine's resistance's decisive victory in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation. 

There were reports of people in other cities across Iran getting together to celebrate the Palestinians' victory on Saturday afternoon.
