Islam Times - Egypt's Al-Azhar University praised the resistance of the Palestinian people and declared that every occupation will end sooner or later.

Al-Azhar University, in a statement on Saturday night announced that we respect the stability of the great and proud nation of Palestine and we ask God to grant them patience and stability against the deadly silence of the international community and the aggression and terrorizing of the Zionists.Al-Azhar asked the world community to look at the longest occupation in history with reason and logic, and emphasized that this occupation is a stain on the conscience of humanity and the world community, which deals with the issue of Palestine with double standards.On Saturday, the survivors of the Palestinian resistance began their comprehensive and unique operation from Gaza (South) against the positions of the Israeli regime in the occupied territories; an operation that was unprecedented in the 75-year history of the usurping occupation and shocked the Zionists.As a result of the operation of the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli regime called "Al-Aqsa Storm", 300 Zionists have been killed so far.Also, about 40 Zionists have been captured by the Palestinian resistance group.