Israel Confirms 200 Killed in Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

Islam Times - The death toll from the massive attacks of the Hamas Resistance Movement on occupied lands has risen to more than 200, Hebrew-language media reports say.

At least 1,100 have been wounded, many seriously. The toll is expected to rise higher.Hamas' latest barrage of rockets collapsed a building in Tel Aviv, Israel's fire department has reported, according to Haaretz.Hamas has fired a barrage of 150 rockets at Tel Aviv, the movement said.The Hamas rocket barrage on central Israel has wounded at least nine civilians, medics say.A total power blackout has "engulfed all provinces of the besieged Gaza Strip", the official Palestinian news agency Wafa has reported.Hamas has abducted dozens of Israelis to Gaza; the IDF has confirmed that soldiers have been taken hostage but has not specified a number.The Hamas health ministry in the Gaza Strip says 232 Palestinians have been killed and another 1,697 have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the start of the violence this morning.