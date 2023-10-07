Islam Times - The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, stated that the patience of the Palestinian nation has been exhausted and emphasized that we consider the resistance operation a natural response to the actions of the Zionist regime's military measures.

According to Iran press report on Saturday, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of Iraq's national wisdom movement, said in response to the "Al-Aqsa flood" operation: "We are following up on the continuous field developments in the occupied territories and the action of the Palestinian resistance forces to carry out operations in the depth of the usurping regime."He further continued: "While emphasizing the right to defend oneself, the land and the sanctities, which all heavenly religions, human laws and international treaties confirm, we consider the Palestinian resistance operation a natural response to the actions of the Zionist regime's military."The leader of Iraq's national wisdom movement continued: "The soldiers of the Zionist regime daily kill and break the privacy of Palestinians and usurp lands and destroy properties and farms and confiscate the dignity of Palestinians and ignore the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and limit the worship of Muslims and Christians and impose Jewish rule by performing provocative Talmudic ceremonies and other behaviors against human customs and International laws are violated."Emphasizing that the Zionist regime today takes responsibility for the behavior that it initiated, he stated: "The patience of the dear and besieged Palestinian nation was exhausted and, bearing the bitter reality, it rebelled with force and fire."Hakim emphasized that it is the duty of the international community to put an end to the oppressive policies of this regime against the Palestinians and the injustices faced by the oppressed Palestinian people and to defend their just cause.According to IRNA, following the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians and Muslim sanctuaries in the occupied territories, today the Palestinian resistance fighters began an all-round and complex operation against the Zionist occupiers in the occupied territories from the air, land and sea. Within 20 minutes, five thousand rockets and missiles were fired at Zionist positions in the occupied territories, and resistance drones also targeted several Zionist positions.Lebanon's Hezbollah emphasized in a statement that this victorious operation is a decisive response to the ongoing crimes and attacks of the Zionist regime against holy sites and re-emphasizing the issue that the will of the Palestinian people and the resistance gun are the only option to confront the Zionist enemy.