Iran Describes Palestinian Operation as Natural Reaction to Zionists Bellicosity

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry characterized the operation ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ launched by the Hamas forces against the Zionist regime as a spontaneous move and natural response from the Palestinian resistance groups against Israel’s bellicose, provocative and aggressive policies.

In a statement on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani reacted to the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the attack by the Palestinian resistance groups against the Zionist occupiers, saying the Al-Aqsa Storm operation was a spontaneous move by the resistance groups and the oppressed Palestinian people in defense of their inalienable and undeniable rights.He added that the operation was the Palestinians’ natural reaction to the war-mongering, provocative and incendiary policies of the Zionists, especially the usurping regime’s extremist and adventurous prime minister.Kanaani said the oppressed Palestinian people’s inalienable right to defend themselves, their land and their sanctities against occupation, aggression, daily violations and organized terror on the part of the Zionist regime is a natural and legitimate right in line with all recognized international standards and the fundamental principles of international law, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.The spokesman added that the continuation of the desecration of Islam’s holy sites and the first Qibla of Muslims by extremist and racist Zionists in recent months and weeks, and the persistence of the Zionist regime's policy of killing, committing crimes and doing acts of aggression against the oppressed Palestinian people, especially women, children and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails amid the silence and inaction of the international community and the fake human rights defenders have left the Palestinian nation and resistance with no option but to resist and rely on their inherent strength in the face of the Zionists.Iran reaffirms the inherent and legal right of Palestinians to defend themselves vis-� -vis the crimes of the usurpers of Palestine that have been going on for 75 years, Kanaani noted.He stated that Iran holds the Zionist occupiers and its supporters responsible for the continuation and escalation of violence and atrocities against the Palestinians.Iran calls on Muslim countries to support Al-Aqsa Mosque and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, he concluded.Reports say at least 350 Israelis have been killed and over 1,600 injured as a result of the surprise Palestinian offensive that was launched on Saturday. The operation combined fighters crossing the fence into Israeli-occupied cities with a heavy barrage of rockets from the besieged Gaza Strip.The Zionist regime has launched brutal aerial attacks on the residential areas of Gaza, killing at least 250 Palestinians and injuring 1,800 others.