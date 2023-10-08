Iran Sympathizes with Afghanistan over Quake Casualties

Islam Times - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran expressed solidarity with Afghanistan in the wake of a powerful earthquake that has killed hundreds of people.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani on Saturday offered his sympathy to the Afghan people and caretaker government over the fatal earthquake in Herat province.Sending condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery for the people injured in the natural disaster, the spokesman said Iran stands with the Afghan people.The death toll from the earthquake in western Afghanistan is estimated to be 2,000 people, a senior Taliban leader has said, adding that the toll might further go up in one of the deadliest quakes to hit the country in two decades.Multiple quakes on Saturday hit 40 km northwest of the city of Herat at about 11 am on Saturday (06:30 GMT), with one measuring magnitude 6.3, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. Strong aftershocks were felt in the neighboring Badghis and Farah provinces.