Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel

Islam Times - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, attributed the recent major attack on Israeli-occupied territories by Palestinian fighters to failures in the US foreign policy.

Medvedev, who held the highest office in Russia from 2008 to 2012, linked the United States to the actions of fighters from the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas. These resistance fighters entered Israeli-occupied towns and fired rockets from the Gaza Strip.Expressing his views on the matter, Medvedev shared his perspective on the Telegram platform, stating, "The outbreak of clashes is an event that could have been expected."Medvedev emphasized the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict and the significant role played by the United States, saying, "Instead of actively working on a Palestinian-Israeli settlement, these idiots have crept into our country and are helping neo-Nazis with all their might, pitting two close peoples against each other," referring to the conflict in Ukraine.He further questioned America's approach to international conflict, remarking, "What can stop America's obsession with fomenting conflict around the world? Apparently, only civil war."Meanwhile, some Russian bloggers on Telegram expressed support for the attacks on Israel. An account named Rosich posted, "Israelis flee to the military enlistment office," eliciting smiley emojis from several of its 190,000 followers. The Telegram account of Russki Tarantas declared, "There should be not a drop of pity or sympathy" for Israelis, while the channel Frontovic proclaimed, "Israel was on fire!"