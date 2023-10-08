0
Sunday 8 October 2023 - 11:57

Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel

Story Code : 1086892
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
Medvedev, who held the highest office in Russia from 2008 to 2012, linked the United States to the actions of fighters from the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas. These resistance fighters entered Israeli-occupied towns and fired rockets from the Gaza Strip.

Expressing his views on the matter, Medvedev shared his perspective on the Telegram platform, stating, "The outbreak of clashes is an event that could have been expected."

Medvedev emphasized the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict and the significant role played by the United States, saying, "Instead of actively working on a Palestinian-Israeli settlement, these idiots have crept into our country and are helping neo-Nazis with all their might, pitting two close peoples against each other," referring to the conflict in Ukraine. 

He further questioned America's approach to international conflict, remarking, "What can stop America's obsession with fomenting conflict around the world? Apparently, only civil war."

Meanwhile, some Russian bloggers on Telegram expressed support for the attacks on Israel. An account named Rosich posted, "Israelis flee to the military enlistment office," eliciting smiley emojis from several of its 190,000 followers. The Telegram account of Russki Tarantas declared, "There should be not a drop of pity or sympathy" for Israelis, while the channel Frontovic proclaimed, "Israel was on fire!"
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
8 October 2023
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's President Says France Will Be to Blame If New Conflict Starts with Armenia
8 October 2023
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
7 October 2023
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
7 October 2023
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
7 October 2023
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
7 October 2023
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
7 October 2023
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
6 October 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
6 October 2023
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
By Shabbir Rizvi
6 October 2023
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
6 October 2023
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
5 October 2023