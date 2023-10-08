Palestinian Fighters Continue 'Al-Aqsa Storm' on Second Day of Operation

Islam Times - Palestinian resistance fighters maintain their presence in the occupied territories on the second day of the "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation, as casualties within the Zionist regime have reached 350.

The number of Palestinian martyrs due to Zionist aerial attacks in Gaza has also surpassed 300.The Zionist regime’s airstrikes on Gaza enters its second consecutive day following the initiation of the "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation by the Palestinian resistance fighters. The Gaza Health Ministry has reported an escalation in casualties resulting from this incursion. During this period, Zionist regime fighter jets have conducted numerous airstrikes on residential buildings in Gaza, as well as targeting government institutions and military positions. Among the structures targeted was a 13-story building that was entirely demolished due to the intensity of the Zionist regime's attacks.The Gaza Health Ministry has confirmed that these attacks have led to 313 fatalities and 1,990 injuries.Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces have evacuated settlements near the Gaza border in response to resistance attacks. This has resulted in the deaths of over 350 Israelis and injuries to more than 1,800 individuals as a consequence of resistance operations within the occupied territories. Multiple Israelis have been taken as prisoners of war in these operations. Although the Zionist regime has acknowledged around a hundred Israeli casualties, unofficial reports in the Jerusalem Post suggest that 750 Israelis are missing.The Al-Qassam Brigades announced their response to Zionist regime airstrikes by firing over 100 rockets at the Zionist city of Ashkelon. Sirens were also triggered in the Zionist settlement of Kerem Abu Salem on the Gaza border.The spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, emphasized their commitment to the "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation. He stated, "Today, in support of our mujahideen (fighters) in Sderot, we targeted this city with 100 rockets."The Al-Qassam Brigades have invited Palestinians and the entire nation to participate in this historical battle, emphasizing the ongoing intense combat by resistance fighters against Israeli occupiers on various fronts.The Israeli army spokesperson has noted that some Hamas fighters remain present within the occupied territories, with ongoing clashes in specific areas. Sderot, kibbutzim, and surrounding regions are among the locations where confrontations persisted throughout the previous night. Israeli media reported the killing of 15 Israelis in today's operations by resistance forces in Ashkelon.In response to the ongoing conflict, Israel has sought talks with Egypt to halt the war and the "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation. Haaretz newspaper has reported on the widespread exodus of Israelis from the occupied territories. One individual, describing their experience, stated, "After hours of hiding in the shelter, we took the first flight, as we were properly terrified."