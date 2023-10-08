0
Sunday 8 October 2023 - 12:10

Al-Aqsa Storm Operation Sets New Rules for War with Zionists: Hezbollah Official

Story Code : 1086897
Al-Aqsa Storm Operation Sets New Rules for War with Zionists: Hezbollah Official
In an interview with Iranian News Agency, Mahmoud Qamati paid tribute to the Hamas fighters for their bravery after launching the Al-Aqsa Storm operation against the Zionist regime outside the Gaza Strip.

“Today, we are witnessing a new chapter, a qualitative leap, a military upheaval, and a change in the war patterns and in the rules of military battle against the Zionist enemy,” he said.

Hailing the Palestinian resistance forces for “stabilizing their military power” by infiltrating into the Zionist settlements and the areas occupied by the Israeli regime, Qamati said the major development has marked a new, monumental and historical model in the history of confrontation with the Zionist enemy.

The Zionist regime’s army is neither capable of defense nor offense, is absent in the battlefield, and has practically fallen into a state of passiveness, the Hezbollah official stated, noting that the Zionist settlers are in panic because there is no army to take care of them.

Qamati also said the unprecedented surprise operation by the Palestinian forces has dealt a crushing blow not only to Israel, but also to the United States and the West, the staunch supporters of the Zionist regime.

Reports say at least 350 Israelis have been killed and over 1,600 injured as a result of the surprise Palestinian offensive that was launched on Saturday. The operation combined fighters crossing the fence into Israeli-occupied cities with a heavy barrage of rockets from the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Zionist regime has launched brutal aerial attacks on the residential areas of Gaza, killing at least 320 Palestinians and injuring 1,800 others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Strikes in Lebanon
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
Russian Official Blames US Foreign Policy for Recent Palestinian Attack on Israel
8 October 2023
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's President Says France Will Be to Blame If New Conflict Starts with Armenia
8 October 2023
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
Gaza’s ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation Means to Defend Holy Mosque: Hamas Deputy
7 October 2023
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
Survey: Only 2% of Saudis Back Normalization with Israel
7 October 2023
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
Ukrainian Forces Acknowledge Total Dependence on US
7 October 2023
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
Iran Ready for Counterterrorism Cooperation with Syria: Top Commander
7 October 2023
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
Russia’s Putin: Ukraine Would Last “A Week” If Western Military Support Stops
7 October 2023
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
Eurozone Economy Edging Toward Recession
6 October 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
Iran, Saudi FMs Stress Boosting Mutual Cooperation
6 October 2023
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
How American Occupation of Syria Enables Terrorist Attacks Like in Homs
By Shabbir Rizvi
6 October 2023
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
UK: Muslim Community in Mourning After London Islamic Center Set on Fire
6 October 2023
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
Gantz Makes Quiet Visit to Washington Amid Saudi Normalization Talks
5 October 2023