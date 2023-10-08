Al-Aqsa Storm Operation Sets New Rules for War with Zionists: Hezbollah Official

Islam Times - A member of the Political Council of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement hailed the Palestinian forces’ recent military operation against Israel as a monumental milestone that has defined new regulations on the struggle with the Israeli enemy.

In an interview with Iranian News Agency, Mahmoud Qamati paid tribute to the Hamas fighters for their bravery after launching the Al-Aqsa Storm operation against the Zionist regime outside the Gaza Strip.“Today, we are witnessing a new chapter, a qualitative leap, a military upheaval, and a change in the war patterns and in the rules of military battle against the Zionist enemy,” he said.Hailing the Palestinian resistance forces for “stabilizing their military power” by infiltrating into the Zionist settlements and the areas occupied by the Israeli regime, Qamati said the major development has marked a new, monumental and historical model in the history of confrontation with the Zionist enemy.The Zionist regime’s army is neither capable of defense nor offense, is absent in the battlefield, and has practically fallen into a state of passiveness, the Hezbollah official stated, noting that the Zionist settlers are in panic because there is no army to take care of them.Qamati also said the unprecedented surprise operation by the Palestinian forces has dealt a crushing blow not only to Israel, but also to the United States and the West, the staunch supporters of the Zionist regime.Reports say at least 350 Israelis have been killed and over 1,600 injured as a result of the surprise Palestinian offensive that was launched on Saturday. The operation combined fighters crossing the fence into Israeli-occupied cities with a heavy barrage of rockets from the besieged Gaza Strip.The Zionist regime has launched brutal aerial attacks on the residential areas of Gaza, killing at least 320 Palestinians and injuring 1,800 others.