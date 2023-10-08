Sayyed Safieddine to “Israel”: Your Foolishness will Result in a Flood from the Entire Nation

Islam Times - The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine believes the “the Al-Aqsa Flood operation exposes a major and catastrophic failure on the part of the Zionist intelligence apparatus and a resounding success for the Palestinian resistance in terms of planning and preparation.”

According to Sayyed Safieddine, “these operations added new incentives to advance the work of the resistance, and these operations only solidify the nation and confirm that this entity will disappear.“The battle continues and what is coming is even greater,” he added.“O Mujahideen in Palestine, you have proven in this attack that you are capable of achieving complete liberation,” Sayyed Safieddine said during a solidarity stand-in with the Palestinian people in front of the Al-Qaim Mosque in the southern suburb of Beirut. “The manner of the attack and the storming in Al-Aqsa Flood Operation indicates very significant progress in the work of the resistance in Palestine.”He further noted that that “the scene of [Palestinians] entering the settlements that the ‘Israelis’ thought were protected and killing and capturing a large number is a scene containing enough humiliation to indicate the ability of the heroic Palestinian resistance fighters.”He stressed that "these great scenes indicate that the time of reckoning has come, and the time of the collapse of the Zionist fortresses has come."“Today, Imam Khamenei’s quote that one day we will end this usurping entity has come true, but it seems that the Zionists are speeding up this matter,” His Eminence added."Netanyahu thought that with his extremist decisions he could do whatever he wanted in Al-Quds and the West Bank, and the definitive answer came from the Al-Aqsa Flood that Al-Quds has its protectors and that Al-Aqsa has its men."In parallel, the top Hezbollah official stressed that "the battle is not over yet [...] and the historic Al-Aqsa Flood operation ended the notion of safe settlements."“I believe that Netanyahu and the Zionists will not recover from this shock.” Sayyed Safieddine said and pointed out that “your foolishness, O Zionists and Americans, your disdain for the holy sites, and your transgression of all red lines have led to the Al-Aqsa Flood.”“If you continue with this foolishness, this time it will result in a flood from the entire nation [ummah],” he warned.Sayyed Safieddine stressed that, “this is a battle of the entire nation in the face of this enemy, and everyone must engage in the battle to defend Al-Quds and Palestine.”“Netanyahu must know that this battle is not just the battle of the people of Gaza and the West Bank. Even though we know that they are capable of achieving victories, the responsibility requires all the people of our nation not to remain neutral. [...] In this battle, we are not neutral.”Regarding the resistance’s targeting of three “Israeli” sites in the occupied Shebaa Farms area, Sayyed Safieddine said, “The Islamic Resistance sent a message of greeting, thanks, and appreciation in the manner of the resistance fighters with fire in the Shebaa Farms area, stating that we have the right to target the enemy that occupies our land.He concluded by stating that, “the ‘Israelis’ must reflect profoundly on the message of resistance.”