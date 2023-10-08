President Raisi Reaffirms Iran’s Support for Palestine’s Legitimate Defense

Islam Times - Lauding the Palestinian resistance for the “history-making” move against Israeli cruelty and acts of aggression, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed the Islamic Republic’s support for the Palestinian nation’s legitimate right to defense.

In a message released on Sunday, the Iranian president admired the oppressed Palestinian nation for rising against cruelty after the resistance forces in the Gaza Strip launched the Al-Aqsa Storm operation against the Zionist regime.Paying tribute to the resistant and courageous Palestinian nation for their history-making move which has frightened the persecutors, President Raisi said the resistance forces have scrapped the illusion of living under the yoke of the aggressive Zionist regime, taken the initiative, and proved that their determination rooted in faith in God could defeat any arms and equipment.The president said Iran calls on the whole world to wake up to the reality that the accumulation of cruelty and injustice against the Palestinian nation, the continued harassment of the Palestinian women and prisoners, and the constant desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque won’t go on forever and will be faced with the resistance of nations.Highlighting the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for the Palestinian nation’s legitimate defense against Israel, Raisi said, “Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime and its sponsors are responsible for the risks to the security of the regional nations and must be held accountable.”Urging the Muslim governments to join hands with the Islamic Ummah in support of Palestine, the president reminded the Zionist enemy that the equations have now changed. “Bellicosity is detrimental to Zionists. The Palestinian nation will emerge victorious in this battlefield.”Reports say hundreds of Israelis have been killed and over 1,600 injured as a result of the surprise Palestinian offensive that was launched on Saturday. The operation combined fighters crossing the fence into Israeli-occupied cities with a heavy barrage of rockets from the besieged Gaza Strip.The Zionist regime has launched brutal aerial attacks on the residential areas of Gaza, killing at least 370 Palestinians and injuring 2,200 others.