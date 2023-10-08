0
Sunday 8 October 2023 - 21:50

Police Kills 2 Zionists, 1 Egyptian at Tourist Site in Egypt

Story Code : 1086976
Police Kills 2 Zionists, 1 Egyptian at Tourist Site in Egypt
Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, quoted an unidentified security official as saying that another person was wounded in the attack, which took place at Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria, CBS News reports.

It said the suspected assailant was detained.

Israel’s Zaka rescue service reported two people killed in Alexandria.

Sunday’s attack came as on Saturday, the Gaza-based Hamas Resistance movement launched aerial, sea, and ground attacks on the occupied Palestinian territories, including at least 5,000 rockets in the initial phase of the operation.

The unprecedented Palestinian operation came in retaliation to the Israeli desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque as well as a series of assaults against women in the compound of the mosque.

Late on Saturday, less than 24 hours after the operation was launched, Zionist media confirmed that several Zionist soldiers and settlers were held by the Resistance fighters in the besieged Gaza Strip, including senior Zionist army generals.

The death toll of Zionists has already crossed 300, according to the Zionist media. There have been more than 200 casualties on the Palestinian side as well from the regime’s indiscriminate bombardment.

Palestinian fighters and youth liberated several Zionist illegal settlements and seized jeeps, tanks, and jet fighters while Zionist settlers were seen running away or hiding in shelters or even trash containers.
Comment


