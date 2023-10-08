0
Sunday 8 October 2023 - 21:54

Turkish Drone Attack kills 2 in Northern Iraq

Story Code : 1086977
They were killed at 7:10 p.m. local time (1610 GMT) on Saturday when a Turkish drone attacked a group of PKK members at a refugee camp for Turkish Kurds near the town of Makhmour, some 60 km southeast of the northern city of Mosul, Xinhua reported citing Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service’s statement.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq against the PKK, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.
