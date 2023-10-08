0
Sunday 8 October 2023

Malaysia: The World Should Take a Stronger Stance against Israel

Malaysia asked the parties involved in the current war to exercise maximum restraint and try to reduce the tension, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia.

The Malaysian statement asked for the reason behind the escalation of the tensions.

Palestinians have been subjected to prolonged illegal occupation, siege and suffering, desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as expropriation policy by the Israelis.     

The incoherence in global reaction against the Israeli regime poses questions on the uniform application of international principles and highlights the need for a more consistent position countering the apartheid regime.

Reiterating the inalienable right of Palestinians to return to their homes, Malaysia asserts that Palestinians have the right to live in peace within their internationally recognized borders based on the pre-1967 borders.

Malaysia also called on the UN Security Council to immediately hold an emergency meeting to call on all parties to stop the violence and respect and protect the lives of innocent civilians.

The statement added that the UN Security Council must fulfill its responsibility to maintain international peace and security.
