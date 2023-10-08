Consequences of Al-Aqsa Storm Operation for Israeli Regime

Islam Times - Regardless of how brutally the Zionists might attack Gaza in the coming days, the Al-Aqsa Storm operation has achieved its political goals, and it will be the start of deeper internal crises inside the Israeli regime.

The most important feature of Saturday morning's all-out attack by Hamas forces on the Zionist settlements around Gaza, which resulted in the death of hundreds of Zionists, was the element of surprise. Of course, recently, at the same time as the Jewish religious holiday, the Zionists' attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the eastern neighborhood of al-Quds had increased, with settlers in the West Bank using every opportunity to attack the West Bank cities and set fire to the properties of the Palestinians. In such a situation, Zionist officials did not expect a reaction from the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza, assuming that they had been able to control Hamas through political and economic means.Since Operation Al-Quds Sword, the Zionist officials focused on creating discord among the Palestinian Resistance groups, thinking that this time they had succeeded in doing so. Furthermore, the Zionists believed that Hamas could not take action against Tel Aviv due to the difficult conditions caused by the siege and the movement's need for the northern crossings to be open to receive supplies.Meanwhile, the exaggerated image of Zionist intelligence services was also crushed, with the attacks proving that the Zionists have no intelligence superiority over their enemies.In the first place, after the end of these conflicts, we should wait for an earthquake in the military and intelligence apparatus of the Zionist regime as in the 33-day war, because they were unable to predict such an attack (the arrival of a thousand commandos and the firing of 2200 missiles in less than an hour). Israeli regime's ground force also retreated like an amateur military and hundreds of Zionists, including settlers and military forces, were detained.In the second place, the attack will lead to the end of the political life of the Zionist regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In order to remain in power and to be immune from judicial investigations, Netanyahu practically polarized the political atmosphere of Israel, and this political instability was one of the reasons motivating the Palestinian fighters for this daring historical attack. Probably Netanyahu's current cabinet, who themselves are one of the reasons behind this war due to their provocative actions in Al-Aqsa Mosque, will collapse.At the foreign level, in the first place, the normalization project as the first agenda of the regime will suffer a major disruption, because on the one hand, the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, can no longer easily normalize with Zionists because of their internal legitimacy. On the other hand, Joe Biden's administration, which had made major efforts to bring the normalization negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime to a conclusion with the aim of gaining the vote of Jews in the elections, now needs to provide another explanation to the Jewish lobby about the state of peace in the region.Apart from the intelligence, military, and internal and foreign policy fields, the Zionists have suffered a big defeat in the field of soft power, because their false powerful image completely collapsed. In addition, such an attack will also intensify the process of reverse migration from the occupied territories and make the settlers seriously doubt about continuing to stay in occupied Palestine.The Palestinian Resistance fighters staged a surprise, large-scale operation early Saturday in response to the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.Reports say hundreds of Zionists have been killed and over 1,100 injured as a result of the surprise Palestinian attack that was launched on Saturday. The operation combined fighters crossing the fence into Israeli-occupied cities with a heavy barrage of rockets from the besieged Gaza Strip.In response to the Palestinians' operation, the Israeli regime carried out heavy bombardment across the besieged Gaza Strip which according to Palestinian medical authorities killed nearly 200 people and injured 1,610 others.