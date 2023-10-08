Hezbollah, Israel Exchange Fire as Regional Tensions Rise

Islam Times - Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah and the Israeli regime exchanged fire on Sunday as the regime continues to battle Palestinian Resistance forces in Occupied Lands.

Israeli soldiers battled Hamas Resistance forces in the streets of Southern Occupied Lands on Sunday, October 8, and exchanged strikes with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group in the north, Lemonde reports.The prospect of Hezbollah joining the fighting a day after an unprecedented surprise attack from Gaza by the Palestinian Resistance raises the chances of a broader conflict.It is the bloodiest escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict in decades.Israel's Channel 13 has said that the number of Zionists killed has increased to 600, including both military and unarmed people.Today, the Hebrew-language newspaper JPost wrote in a report that according to unofficial estimates, 750 Zionists have disappeared since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation by the Palestinian Resistance on Saturday.The conflict took a new turn on Sunday morning when Lebanon’s Hezbollah group claimed responsibility for mortar strikes from Lebanon into northern Israel’s Shebaa Farms area and expressed solidarity with the Palestinians.